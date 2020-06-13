Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA

Finding an apartment in San Jacinto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.
Results within 1 mile of San Jacinto

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.
Results within 5 miles of San Jacinto

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24770 California Ave
24770 California Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE PROPERTY HAS 2 ON LOT, ZONED FOR HORSES AND VIEWS! - Unbelieving gorgeous duo property in a 5-acre lot! This property has an up the hill view home of 3 full bedrooms and 3 baths with elegant built-in fixtures such as half-moon fireplace area,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1298 Granite Dr
1298 Granite Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1298 Granite Dr in Hemet. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
425 Avenida Miravella
425 Avenida Miravella, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
802 Santo Tomas Drive
802 Santo Tomas Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of San Jacinto
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29028 Topeka Circle
29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1479 sqft
Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just minutes from Mt.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
29015 Topeka Circle
29015 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1479 sqft
29015 Topeka Circle Available 06/15/20 Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29015 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29413 Big Country Ct
29413 Big Country Ct, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2021 sqft
Beautiful home - Beautiful almost-new 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de sac in Winchester. Nice modern flooring throughout the home with open floor plan. Huge Great room and kitchen with large windows letting in plenty of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
1674 Green Hills Pl
1674 Green Hills Place, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Family condo ready for its new family. This home includes tile flooring throughout, a quaint living room with a fire place.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26860 Emerett Lane
26860 Emerett Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Remodeled manufactured home ranch style, more than 1 acre land close to everything. Few Blocks from Orange Vista High School. 3 bedrooms plus 1 play room, 2 living rooms and 2 full bathrooms. Big lot for your kids to play around and pets.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
City Guide for San Jacinto, CA

So you’re looking to rent an inexpensive apartment in a great city in Southern California? It’s actually all waiting for you in the fine city of San Jacinto, California.

Located in Riverside County in SoCal, San Jacinto is part of the Inland Empire. It’s an eclectic city that offers residents access to all the mountains, fresh air, and hot springs you could ask for. But the springs aren’t the only thing that’s hot around here. San Jacinto is growing and growing fast, population-wise. With the influx of residents come some quality apartment rentals for those seeking the SoCal lifestyle.

Much like the city itself, rental prices are off the beaten path in San Jacinto, especially in California terms. Those looking to rent a studio apartment will be pleasantly surprised to learn that studios rent for $550 in San Jacinto. If a bit more space is what you seek, 1 BR apartments in San Jacinto will range between $625 and $700. San Jacinto Village, a garden style apartment complex, features 1 BR/700 sq ft apartments with private patios and some paid utilities for as low as $625. Try and find that elsewhere in SoCal. We dare you.

In terms of pricing, there is surprisingly no huge difference between a 2 BR apartment and a 3 BR apartment in San Jacinto. Both rent for about $1,095 a month in a newer apartment community called Santa Fe Palms, and the units feature great upgrades such as a fireplace, new appliances, attached garage, small front yard, and private backyard. If you are moving with a pet in tow, check with the rental office of your choice to discuss deposits and policies. Some apartments for rent welcome them with open arms (and a $250 deposit) while others simply don’t allow pets at all.

Life in San Jacinto is inexpensive, quiet, and comfortable. Those sounds like three attractive traits any smart renter can get on board with. After you get settled into your new apartment—and have all that loose change in your pocket—you can take the time to explore what San Jacinto has to offer. For those looking to further their education, San Jacinto is the hometown of Mt. San Jacinto Community College. For those looking to fatten their wallets, San Jacinto is also the proud hometown of the Soboba Casino. SoCal life is waiting for you in San Jacinto so start your search today! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Jacinto, CA

Finding an apartment in San Jacinto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

