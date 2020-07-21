All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

122 Palmyra Dr

122 Palmyra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

122 Palmyra Drive, San Diego County, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
$300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT- LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM W/ PATIO, PETS WELCOME!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo has central heat & a fully gated yard. Community pool & laundry. New paint, all appliances included. Central heat, tile floors, private patio, Community pool and on-site laundry. Pets welcome.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
-Central Heat
- Walk-in Closet
- Tile Floor
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Fully Gated Yard
- Yard
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- 1 car space Carport

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is
- Swimming Pool
- Laundry on Site

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 1 car space Carport
HOA NAME: TBD
YEAR BUILT: 1980
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, internet, cable
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5362325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Palmyra Dr have any available units?
122 Palmyra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 122 Palmyra Dr have?
Some of 122 Palmyra Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Palmyra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
122 Palmyra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Palmyra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Palmyra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 122 Palmyra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 122 Palmyra Dr offers parking.
Does 122 Palmyra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Palmyra Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Palmyra Dr have a pool?
Yes, 122 Palmyra Dr has a pool.
Does 122 Palmyra Dr have accessible units?
No, 122 Palmyra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Palmyra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Palmyra Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Palmyra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Palmyra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
