3 bedroom apartments
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Anselmo, CA
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
141 San Francisco Blvd
141 San Francisco Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends, 141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage,
Results within 1 mile of San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
266 CASCADE DR
266 Cascade Drive, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1200 sqft
Fairfax charmer - Very well maintained with decks and terraced garden. - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of San Anselmo
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
12 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,613
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
60 Hazel Ave.
60 Hazel Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
2381 sqft
60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley.
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
9 Bayview Street
9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1546 sqft
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage.
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.
Loch Lomond
1 Unit Available
55 Bayharbor Way
55 Bayharbor Way, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,795
2031 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath coastal home is located at San Rafael's premium waterfront community, The Strand. The master bedroom suite is conveniently located on the main floor.
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1882 sqft
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
1 Unit Available
344 Los Cerros Dr
344 Los Cerros Drive, Kentfield, CA
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home is available for rent now! Inside, there is an abundance of natural light throughout, a beautifully updated kitchen, and hardwood flooring upstairs.
Sycamore - Tamalpals Park
1 Unit Available
141 Locust Avenue
141 Locust Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Locust Avenue in Mill Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Country Club
1 Unit Available
371 Margarita Drive
371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2700 sqft
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only,
Results within 10 miles of San Anselmo
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Almonte
1 Unit Available
129 Morning Sun Ave
129 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2750 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais.
