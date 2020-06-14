/
furnished apartments
50 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coastal San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,450
515 sqft
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
315 Garnet Street
315 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2439 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1405 Via Arco
1405 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5875 sqft
Beautiful home located in the best part of Palos Verdes Estate. Most private, resort-like, beautiful view with tennis court. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, outdoor BBQ area and open patio area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3519 sqft
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Delthome
1 Unit Available
20615 Amie Avenue
20615 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
"FULLY FURNISHED" It is a modern unit located at very convenience area, easy access to school, shopping and beach. The fully furnished was owner occupant in the earlier days, it has all for the new tenant except A/C unit and cable.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
565 Esplanade
565 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished panoramic ocean view and beachfront property with 180 degree balcony view from Palos Verdes to Santa Monica Mountains. Enjoy full ocean views from every window. You can hear the waves from your living room and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Rolling Hills
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19009 South Laurel Park Road
19009 South Laurel Park Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Studio
$1,350
Furnished Studio available with new Murphy bed, fireplace, kitchenette with private bath and amenities including assigned parking, washer & dryer. All utilities paid More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
455 E Ocean Boulevard
455 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This beautiful fully updated lighted studio is ready to be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located at the historical Cooper Arms building in downtown Long Beach, steps away from the beach.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
929 16th Street
929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1245 sqft
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
950 Ardmore Avenue
950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2200 sqft
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
16 The Strand
16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach.
