apartments with pool
126 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA with pool
Rolling Hills Estates
69 Aspen Way
69 Aspen Way, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1988 sqft
A rare must see! Immaculate, exceptional townhome in coveted private hilltop community, The Terraces.
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Walteria
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.
Rancho Palos Verdes
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.
Rolling Hills
1 Chestnut Lane
1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,375
4142 sqft
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine.
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.
Rancho Palos Verdes
27902 Ridgebluff Court
27902 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet.
Rancho Palos Verdes
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.
Northwest San Pedro
1410 Dalmatia Drive
1410 Dalmatia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1736 sqft
Welcome to Gardens Resort Like Living. Offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, good sized patio and two car garage. Brand New Installed Flooring In Living Room And All Bedrooms. Forced Air Heating and Air Conditioner.
Northwest San Pedro
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
TEXT SCOTT FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWINGS: (310) 901-6603. KITCHEN WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED! Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave.
Rancho Palos Verdes
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.
Rancho Palos Verdes
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......
Rancho Palos Verdes
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).
Rancho Palos Verdes
28603 Vista Madera
28603 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1455 sqft
This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road,
Rancho Palos Verdes
34 San Clemente Drive
34 San Clemente Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3750 sqft
View! View! View! Amazing estate on 1/2 acre lot with unobstructed Ocean and Catalina Island view.
Northwest San Pedro
1411 Stonewood Court
1411 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1307 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** A Gem In The Gardens! Located in one of the most sought-after communities in San Pedro, this inviting & charming, 2bed/3bath, townhome has been
Rancho Palos Verdes
5987 Peacock Ridge Road
5987 Peacock Ridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the "heart of the Peninsula", this two-story, townhome-like end unit features two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Spacious light-filled living room and dining room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, patio, hardwood floors, new carpeting.
Walteria
3142 Newton St G409
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G409 Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts -JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.