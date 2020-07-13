192 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rolling Hills Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm... Read Guide >

Rolling Hills Estates
20 Pepper Tree Lane
20 Pepper Tree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
2546 sqft
A gorgeous 2 story single family home located in the beautiful "Pepper Tree Lane" community in Rolling Hills Estate.

Rolling Hills Estates
15 Anacapa
15 Anacapa, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,700
4260 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Gorgeous, One Level Home, in Guard Gated Community.

Rolling Hills Estates
35 Horseshoe Lane
35 Horseshoe Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3312 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Bright meticulously upgraded center hall colonial style home with sweeping ocean view featuring brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout, in
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!

Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.

Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.

Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

Rancho Palos Verdes
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.

Rolling Hills
1 Chestnut Lane
1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,375
4142 sqft
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine.

Rolling Hills Estates
27036 Sunnyridge Road
27036 Sunnyridge Road, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4006 sqft
Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of it’s time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this exemplary 4,000sf home is situated on a level

Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.

Rancho Palos Verdes
28749 Cedarbluff Drive
28749 Cedarbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Large Home Nestled on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula Overlooking the Picturesque Blue Pacific Ocean! Sit in the backyard and enjoy unobstructed ocean views and watch as the ships sail by.

Walteria
3511 Senefeld Drive
3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
818 sqft
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling

Rancho Palos Verdes
2112 Velez Drive
2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes. Utilities included: internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 26th 2020. $4,200/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Rancho Palos Verdes
5738 Scotwood Drive
5738 Scotwood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2448 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great Rancho Palos Verdes in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodeled freshly painted interior and new laminated wood floor

Lomita
26015 Narbonne Avenue
26015 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances surround gleaming cabinets in the kitchen. Laminate and tile floors in the living room and kitchen, the bedrooms are carpeted.

Rancho Palos Verdes
27902 Ridgebluff Court
27902 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet.

Rancho Palos Verdes
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.

Rancho Palos Verdes
28551 Radbrook Court
28551 Radbrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1157 sqft
One level end unit. Newer wood grain vinyl flooring throughout except for the hall bath which has a tile floor. Freshly painted , crown molding, paneled doors, kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel sink.

Lomita
1945 W 254th Street
1945 West 254th Street, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Updated, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - Front house includes small yard and off street parking.

Lomita
25843 Eshelman Avenue
25843 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1482 sqft
Spacious, bright, and quiet townhouse in charming Lomita. Enter through the double doors into an open living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen adjacent to dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rolling Hills Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

