Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rodeo, CA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
Results within 5 miles of Rodeo
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
Results within 10 miles of Rodeo
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,763
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Berkeley
1744 Cedar St
1744 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4
1715 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Northside Berkeley neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walker’s Paradise and Biker’s paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
