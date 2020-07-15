62 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rodeo, CA

/
2 bedroom apartments
513 4th Street
513 Fourth Street, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
513 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 + Bedroom / 1 1/4 Bath Home in Rodeo - Lovely updated 2+ bedrooms & 1.1/4 bathroom. This home features a completely updated kitchen with new cupboards, counter tops, flooring and appliances.
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
623 Garretson Ave.
623 Garretson Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
623 Garretson Ave. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 bath House with Garage in Rodeo -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath House with Garage in Rodeo -- COMING SOON !!! -Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House -1 car attached garage.
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1
5314 Ridgeview Circle, El Sobrante, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
821 sqft
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1 Available 09/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! -Ground floor unit. -Laundry hook-ups in unit for electric stackable set.
1015 Shasta St.
1015 Shasta Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1060 sqft
Stunning & Completely Remodeled! - Everything is NEW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Front Yard, Spacious Back Yard. Easy Access to Freeway. This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled. Central Heat & Air, Dual Pane Windows.
Saint Vincent's Hill
804 Butte Street
804 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system.
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1039 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Downtown Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
