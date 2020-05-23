919 North Heritage Drive - 1.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

*WAIT LIST OPEN*

1 bedroom 1 bath units starting at $1,600

Studio units starting at $1,300



Beautifully furnished & impeccably maintained 1 bedroom or studio apartment in the desirable Village Retreat! These apartments have great open living space, spacious bedroom w/ walk-in closet and built-in storage, office space & a wonderful balcony. Village Retreat meets all your needs with its generous amenities, some to include: yoga room, library, beautiful resort grade spa/pool, well manicured landscaping throughout grounds & wifi, cable, electrical, trash and water bills included in your rent. Minimum of 3 month lease.

*Pictures included are of similar unit.

Owner pays for internet, cable, electricity, trash and water.



Come make Village Retreat your new home!



For application information,please contact Rachel at (661)520-3794 or email: Rachelsunstartllc@gmail.com



To apply online,please visit

https://banmallc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

This property consists of 46 high-end, fully furnished, luxury units amongst beautiful resort type amenities. All units are accessed from an indoor common hallway. The units average about 650 square feet in size for one bedroom and one bath, with four studio units around 430 sq ft. Some of the units are premium units equipped with private patios/balconies and an additional room that can be used as an additional bedroom or office. The Retreat amenities include a pool/hot tub, community garden, BBQ area, coffee shop, clubhouse, yoga studio, laundry room, and library. Rents include all utilities, internet, cable TV, use of common areas and furnishings. This luxury complex is truly one of a kind as it is the only luxury complex in the city offering fully furnished units.



