All apartments in Ridgecrest
Find more places like
919 North Heritage Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgecrest, CA
/
919 North Heritage Drive - 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:18 AM

919 North Heritage Drive - 1

919 Heritage Drive · (661) 520-3794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgecrest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

919 Heritage Drive, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
*WAIT LIST OPEN*
1 bedroom 1 bath units starting at $1,600
Studio units starting at $1,300

Beautifully furnished & impeccably maintained 1 bedroom or studio apartment in the desirable Village Retreat! These apartments have great open living space, spacious bedroom w/ walk-in closet and built-in storage, office space & a wonderful balcony. Village Retreat meets all your needs with its generous amenities, some to include: yoga room, library, beautiful resort grade spa/pool, well manicured landscaping throughout grounds & wifi, cable, electrical, trash and water bills included in your rent. Minimum of 3 month lease.
*Pictures included are of similar unit.
Owner pays for internet, cable, electricity, trash and water.

Come make Village Retreat your new home!

For application information,please contact Rachel at (661)520-3794 or email: Rachelsunstartllc@gmail.com

To apply online,please visit
https://banmallc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
This property consists of 46 high-end, fully furnished, luxury units amongst beautiful resort type amenities. All units are accessed from an indoor common hallway. The units average about 650 square feet in size for one bedroom and one bath, with four studio units around 430 sq ft. Some of the units are premium units equipped with private patios/balconies and an additional room that can be used as an additional bedroom or office. The Retreat amenities include a pool/hot tub, community garden, BBQ area, coffee shop, clubhouse, yoga studio, laundry room, and library. Rents include all utilities, internet, cable TV, use of common areas and furnishings. This luxury complex is truly one of a kind as it is the only luxury complex in the city offering fully furnished units.

To apply online,please visit
https://banmallc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have any available units?
919 North Heritage Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have?
Some of 919 North Heritage Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
919 North Heritage Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 919 North Heritage Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridgecrest 3 BedroomsRidgecrest Dog Friendly ApartmentsRidgecrest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

California City, CA