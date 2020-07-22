20 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
7 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,800
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,475
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2548 JONES RD APT 5
2548 Jones Road, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
924 sqft
Modern room:Bart/pool/Prv Bathroom/Inside Washerdr - Property Id: 321168 Modern renovated condo ,super clean, quiet room with private bathroom, washer dryer inside the unit, coffee maker, prime location walking distance from Walnut creek and
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,662
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
3 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
31 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated April 2 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
1 Toledo Dr.
1 Toledo Drive, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
875 sqft
1 Toledo Dr. Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community - Look at this newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community. Two bedroom, two full bath home with closed in add on room for extra living space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Holcomb Court
19 Holcomb Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom/one bath condo in Walnut Creek - Newly remodeled spacious one bed/one bath apartment in Walnut Creek. All new paint throughout, new floors, new lighting, all new kitchen cabinets/counter tops and new bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Morello Avenue
61 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
900 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Hill

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
City Guide for Pleasant Hill, CA

Looking for an apartment in Pleasant Hill, eh? Well, you have landed on the perfect little apartment finder here. Not only do we have plenty of fabulous listings to scroll through, but we've got a great little city guide written just for you! So read on, my friend, because this is all you need to know to live the renter's life of Pleasant Hill, CA.

Pleasant Hill sits in the rolling hills and woodlands area about 20 miles east of Oakland. With a newly built "downtown" designed to look like a suburban Main Street, this little city finally has a center for all the action. There's fine dining, plenty of shopping, a movie theater, and a couple of bars. Outside the city center, you can catch occasional live music at local restaurants and BBQ joints, or you can head out to surrounding cities for a better selection of entertainment.

With Oakland and San Francisco just an hour away on the Metrorail, as well as plenty of blues, jazz, and bluegrass jams in the smaller surrounding cities, good music and wild entertainment is not hard to come by. And, if a nice wooded hike is your idea of fun, then you’re in luck. Just head towards that mountain casting a shadow over town and you will find Mount Diablo State Park, a local favorite for beautiful views, hiking, camping, and enjoying the sights of blooming buttercups and poppies.

While inexpensive apartments in California sounds like an oxymoron, you can find plenty of affordable places in little cities like Pleasant Hill. Not only can you find a nice studio, loft, or one bedroom for less than a grand, you will also see that inexpensive apartments around here aren't of the closet-sized-home-in-a-bad-neighborhood variety. Yep, here you can have it all: a brand-spankin' new loft in the brand-spankin' new downtown, some walkable streets, and enough money left over to buy us all a round.

Now, if you have more than $1,000 for housing each month, or feel like rooming up with a buddy, then there are plenty of nicer, bigger, and more extravagant rentals around the city. Sure you can find apartments for $900 - $1,000, but if you look into the multi-bedroom apartments in the $1,200 - $1,500 range you will be pleasantly surprised, and if you look at rentals that cost more than $1,500 you will start drooling over the modern designs, high ceilings, luxury swimming pool and hot tub areas, as well as the ultimate convenience of having a washer and dryer inside your own apartment. So, whether you are looking for luxury or just want a home that doesn't suck your wallet dry, there are enough choices around this little city to find exactly what you need.

Looking for a pet friendly apartment? Well, look no farther. Pleasant Hill has plenty of rentals that with both cats-allowed and dogs-allowed. There are even apartments that allow multiple pets and larger breeds. However, you can expect to pay a hefty pet deposit around $500.

So, that's all you need to know about renting in Pleasant Hill. Best of Luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,800 in Pleasant Hill, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Pleasant Hill is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in Pleasant Hill in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

