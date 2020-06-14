Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pittsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
1409 Park Glen Ct
1409 Parkglen Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
19 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
7 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Diablo Hills
6 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bancroft Village
12 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
27 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pittsburg, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pittsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

