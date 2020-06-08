2420 Freeman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

Surrounded by breath taking Los Padres National Forest, a little more than an hours drive from LA. A perfect refuge to live a quality life style Pine Mountain Club is a lovely Village community featuring mom and pop shops free from traffic, and full of creative inspirational surroundings, relaxation, peace of mind, and much more. Great if your looking for a quieter more secluded mountain home that doesn't have that suburban track home. in the woods feelings . This is not the place for you if you want access to McDonald's around the corner.

This apartments are large 2 bedroom 1 bath Newly remodel, with large closets, Pellets stoves, gourmet kitchen width granite counter tops, hard wood floor, and carpet in bedrooms., with all the amenities from the club house Golf, Tennis, Swimming, Hiking, Fishing etc. walking distance to restaurants and stores.

24 hour surveillance cameras around building, with capabilities to see it in you smart Phone in real time. and Pine Mountain security service included 24-7

we have 4 units