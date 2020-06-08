All apartments in Pine Mountain Club
Find more places like 2420 Freeman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Mountain Club, CA
/
2420 Freeman Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:07 PM

2420 Freeman Drive

2420 Freeman Drive · (661) 361-5271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2420 Freeman Drive, Pine Mountain Club, CA 93225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Surrounded by breath taking Los Padres National Forest, a little more than an hours drive from LA. A perfect refuge to live a quality life style Pine Mountain Club is a lovely Village community featuring mom and pop shops free from traffic, and full of creative inspirational surroundings, relaxation, peace of mind, and much more. Great if your looking for a quieter more secluded mountain home that doesn't have that suburban track home. in the woods feelings . This is not the place for you if you want access to McDonald's around the corner.
This apartments are large 2 bedroom 1 bath Newly remodel, with large closets, Pellets stoves, gourmet kitchen width granite counter tops, hard wood floor, and carpet in bedrooms., with all the amenities from the club house Golf, Tennis, Swimming, Hiking, Fishing etc. walking distance to restaurants and stores.
24 hour surveillance cameras around building, with capabilities to see it in you smart Phone in real time. and Pine Mountain security service included 24-7
we have 4 units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Freeman Drive have any available units?
2420 Freeman Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2420 Freeman Drive have?
Some of 2420 Freeman Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Freeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Freeman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Freeman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Freeman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Mountain Club.
Does 2420 Freeman Drive offer parking?
No, 2420 Freeman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Freeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Freeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Freeman Drive have a pool?
No, 2420 Freeman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Freeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Freeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Freeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Freeman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Freeman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Freeman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2420 Freeman Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAAgoura Hills, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAOildale, CAGolden Hills, CA
Castaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity