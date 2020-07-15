15620 Mil Potrero

Amenities
Mil Potrero - Property Id: 144665
Surrounded by breath taking Los Padres National Forest a little more than an hour North diver from LA or 75 minutes South form Bakersfield CA .
Pine Mountain Club is a beautiful village community featuring mom and pop shops free from franchise and corporate saturation.
If you are looking for quiet place this it!. A large beautiful home with 3- 4 bedrooms and a game room 2 bathrooms, wood laminated floors, attach garage, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, water softener, and much more in Pine Mountain Club. Included is a full membership to the club house and it's amenities Pine Mountain Club small community if you like outdoors activities this is a great place to live with tennis, golf, hiking, swimming in the summer, horseback riding, many times snow in the winter, where the dollar goes a long way. its own 24 hour private security force, is like being in a small town 50 years ago.
