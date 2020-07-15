All apartments in Pine Mountain Club
Last updated July 15 2020

15620 Mil Potrero

15620 Mil Potrero Highway · (310) 962-4424
Location

15620 Mil Potrero Highway, Pine Mountain Club, CA 93225

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
Mil Potrero - Property Id: 144665

Surrounded by breath taking Los Padres National Forest a little more than an hour North diver from LA or 75 minutes South form Bakersfield CA .
Pine Mountain Club is a beautiful village community featuring mom and pop shops free from franchise and corporate saturation.
If you are looking for quiet place this it!. A large beautiful home with 3- 4 bedrooms and a game room 2 bathrooms, wood laminated floors, attach garage, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, water softener, and much more in Pine Mountain Club. Included is a full membership to the club house and it's amenities Pine Mountain Club small community if you like outdoors activities this is a great place to live with tennis, golf, hiking, swimming in the summer, horseback riding, many times snow in the winter, where the dollar goes a long way. its own 24 hour private security force, is like being in a small town 50 years ago.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144665
Property Id 144665

(RLNE5898368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15620 Mil Potrero have any available units?
15620 Mil Potrero has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15620 Mil Potrero have?
Some of 15620 Mil Potrero's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15620 Mil Potrero currently offering any rent specials?
15620 Mil Potrero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15620 Mil Potrero pet-friendly?
Yes, 15620 Mil Potrero is pet friendly.
Does 15620 Mil Potrero offer parking?
Yes, 15620 Mil Potrero offers parking.
Does 15620 Mil Potrero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15620 Mil Potrero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15620 Mil Potrero have a pool?
No, 15620 Mil Potrero does not have a pool.
Does 15620 Mil Potrero have accessible units?
No, 15620 Mil Potrero does not have accessible units.
Does 15620 Mil Potrero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15620 Mil Potrero has units with dishwashers.
Does 15620 Mil Potrero have units with air conditioning?
No, 15620 Mil Potrero does not have units with air conditioning.
