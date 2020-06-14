Apartment List
/
CA
/
piedmont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Piedmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
26 Sylvan Way
26 Sylvan Way, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
Charming Piedmont Home Available Now! - We are proud to announce the advanced leasing of a charming Mid-Century California bungalow in the coveted city of Piedmont.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glen Highlands
3 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,481
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,824
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,016
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,223
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mosswood
1 Unit Available
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
833 Erie street
833 Erie Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
330 Vernon Street #105
330 Vernon Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
812 sqft
Advent- Beautiful Condo with direct pool access including a bonus room! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
1 Unit Available
258 Oakland Avenue
258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Crocker Highlands
1 Unit Available
815 Santa Ray Ave
815 Santa Ray Avenue, Oakland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,895
2645 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Home in the Oakland Hills Above Lake Merrit. Fully remodeled home in one of Oakland's most desirable locations.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
1 Unit Available
Fairmount Heights LLC.
411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
508 sqft
1br Unit#109 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oaklands most vibrant neighborhoods.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trestle Glen
1 Unit Available
4121 Greenwood Ave 3
4121 Greenwood Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
750 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/20/20 Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment Unit 3 - Property Id: 295838 Beautiful recently remodeled floor apartment in the Glenwood neighborhood of Oakland.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
1 Kelton Court 1E
1 Kelton Court, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
1604 Macarthur Blvd
1604 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Advent - Custom designed 2 BR charmer in the Glenview district! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
1 Unit Available
61 hamilton place
61 Hamilton Place, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, classic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, duplex/triplex home property rental on a very walkable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
3815 Harrison St 102
3815 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & natural light, 1 month free rent - Property Id: 149757 Beautiful apartment on first floor with plenty of sun light and windows! Highlights: Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, wall heater, plenty of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
881 York St. - 3
881 York Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom / 1 bath upper floor unit. Comes with parking space, garage, and storage unit. Washer/Dryer on site. Professional quiet building with only 4 units, everyone respectful of the other. Located between Grand Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
5627 Cabot Dr
5627 Cabot Drive, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1852 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986 Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
City Guide for Piedmont, CA

Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!

Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Piedmont, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Piedmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Piedmont 3 BedroomsPiedmont Apartments with BalconyPiedmont Apartments with Garage
Piedmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiedmont Apartments with ParkingPiedmont Apartments with Pool
Piedmont Apartments with Washer-DryerPiedmont Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CA
Moraga, CAMill Valley, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco