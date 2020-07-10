/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26601 Farrell St
26601 Farrell Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
55+ Sun City Home - Beautifully maintained Sun City home in senior community. Home offers formal living and dining room, plus professionally built enclosed sun room. Spacious galley kitchen with breakfast bar and large island.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26900 Augusta Dr
26900 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Downsizing and looking for a cute little place to call home? Look no further! This quaint 2 bedroom senior home is in the heart of Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Perris
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Sun City
26033 Verde Grande Court
26033 Verde Grande Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ community located in the Sun city Villas. Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, with huge patio off living room and Master bedroom. Gated Courtyard entry, 2 car garage. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
7 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,931
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24325 Bay Laurel
24325 Bay Laurel Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1680 sqft
24325 Bay Laurel Available 08/02/20 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
23649 Lincoln Ave
23649 Lincoln Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3675 sqft
23649 Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Murrieta Pool Home!!! - Lovely two-story 4 BED, 2 1/2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, SOLAR, WATER SOFTENER, POOL, WITH VIEW located in a prestigious community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26178 Williams Way #A
26178 Williams Way, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
26178 Williams Way #A Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 bedroom condo - Beautiful, spacious condominium in the gated community of Old School House Villas. One of the largest condominium models within Old School House Villas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
40930 Belleray Ave.
40930 Belleray Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2066 sqft
40930 Belleray Ave. Available 08/15/20 The Ridge at Cal Oaks Condominium - Welcome to The Ridge at Cal Oaks – You will fall in love with this Townhome – almost new just 2 years old. Oh… Move In Special Tri-Level.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
41900 Davenport Way
41900 Davenport Way, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1440 sqft
Available now.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMenifee, CAPerris, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CAMurrieta, CA