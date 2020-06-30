All apartments in Moreno Valley
Elevate at TownGate
Elevate at TownGate

13400 Elsworth St · (951) 800-7801
Location

13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Edgemont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 742 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 515 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elevate at TownGate.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
"Just Right" Living™ within reach has arrived in Riverside County, California! Located in the heart of the Inland Empire, Elevate at TownGate is one of Moreno Valley's best kept secrets and an incredible place to call home. Elevate offers a modern living experience in a rustic Southern Californian setting. Feel right at home in our sunny, garden-style community just sixty miles east of Los Angeles! Elevate's apartment homes are designed with you in mind. Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. With clean finishes, stainless steel appliances, interior upgrades, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and large windows that bring in the bright, natural light that Southern California is known for, you will find the home that's "just right" for you. And the luxury doesn't stop there! Enjoy our sparkling on-site pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, barbecue grilling stations, and much much more! ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 Bedroom), $500 (2 Bedroom), $600 (3 Bedroom) advertised deposits on Approved Credit Only, additional deposit may be required
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month per pet.
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other. Surface and covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information. Surface lot. Surface and covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information. Resident Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elevate at TownGate have any available units?
Elevate at TownGate has 2 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Elevate at TownGate have?
Some of Elevate at TownGate's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elevate at TownGate currently offering any rent specials?
Elevate at TownGate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elevate at TownGate pet-friendly?
Yes, Elevate at TownGate is pet friendly.
Does Elevate at TownGate offer parking?
Yes, Elevate at TownGate offers parking.
Does Elevate at TownGate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elevate at TownGate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elevate at TownGate have a pool?
Yes, Elevate at TownGate has a pool.
Does Elevate at TownGate have accessible units?
No, Elevate at TownGate does not have accessible units.
Does Elevate at TownGate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elevate at TownGate has units with dishwashers.
