Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

"Just Right" Living™ within reach has arrived in Riverside County, California! Located in the heart of the Inland Empire, Elevate at TownGate is one of Moreno Valley's best kept secrets and an incredible place to call home. Elevate offers a modern living experience in a rustic Southern Californian setting. Feel right at home in our sunny, garden-style community just sixty miles east of Los Angeles! Elevate's apartment homes are designed with you in mind. Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. With clean finishes, stainless steel appliances, interior upgrades, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and large windows that bring in the bright, natural light that Southern California is known for, you will find the home that's "just right" for you. And the luxury doesn't stop there! Enjoy our sparkling on-site pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, barbecue grilling stations, and much much more! ...