Penryn, CA
7217 Orchard Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

7217 Orchard Cir

7217 Orchard Circle · (916) 415-0122
Location

7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA 95663

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2011 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath. Downstairs den/bedroom with a full bath 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat with lighted tray ceiling master bath with jetted tub.The laundry room has a sink and lots of built in cabinets. With a low-maintenance exterior, covered patio with views of the greenbelt. Close to I-80,shopping and the town of Loomis
Pets negotiable with additional screening. call office for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Orchard Cir have any available units?
7217 Orchard Cir has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7217 Orchard Cir have?
Some of 7217 Orchard Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Orchard Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Orchard Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Orchard Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 Orchard Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7217 Orchard Cir offer parking?
No, 7217 Orchard Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7217 Orchard Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Orchard Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Orchard Cir have a pool?
No, 7217 Orchard Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Orchard Cir have accessible units?
No, 7217 Orchard Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Orchard Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Orchard Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 Orchard Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7217 Orchard Cir has units with air conditioning.
