7217 Orchard Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath. Downstairs den/bedroom with a full bath 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat with lighted tray ceiling master bath with jetted tub.The laundry room has a sink and lots of built in cabinets. With a low-maintenance exterior, covered patio with views of the greenbelt. Close to I-80,shopping and the town of Loomis

Pets negotiable with additional screening. call office for details