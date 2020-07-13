84 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Pasadena, CA

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Parke
817 N Garfield Ave
817 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY PASADENA!! DOWNSTAIRS - EMAIL TO SEE UNIT!! - Property Id: 312857 1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA EMAIL TO SEE UNIT 817 NORTH GARFIELD AVE PASADENA CA 91104 Description 1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA!!! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UNIT By appointment EMAIL

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pasadena
279 North Euclid Avenue - 8
279 North Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,450
400 sqft
Euclid Apartments, built in 1927, exemplifies "charm". Located two blocks South of Old Town Pasadena in the Play District, our tenants are within walking distance of countless restaurants, shops, gyms, and more.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
434 N Oakland Avenue
434 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great opportunity to rent a spacious Bedroom in 3 bedroom Condominium the rental includes two full Bathroom Kitchen Living room patio and Car Garage.Both the rooms are being offered together for renal for $2375 per month.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
434 Oakland
434 N Oakland Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great opportunity to rent a spacious Master Bedroom in 3 bedroom Condominium the rental includes two full Bathroom Kitchen Living room patio and Car Garage. Both the rooms in the house are being offered together for renal for $235 per month.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Lake
209 S Michigan Avenue
209 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! Welcome home to your private room in this 5 BD 2 BA shared house with 2 KITCHENS and a designated laundry room. The rent price is for ROOM #4 only.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Orange Heights
540 East Washington Boulevard
540 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful well maintained building in North East Pasadena! Available for immediate move in is an upstairs unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, carpeted floors, tile, and quartz counter tops.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Villa Parke
777 North Los Robles Avenue #9
777 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Beautiful Condo located in a quiet Neighborhood. Close to Bungalow Heaven and South Arroyo. Walk to Downtown Pasadena. Spacious one Bedroom one bathroom and separate Living Room 1 parking spot included in rent.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
NATHA
287 Stanton Street
287 Stanton Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Pasadena. Utilities included: electricity, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,150/month rent. $250 security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
6919 N Figueroa Street
6919 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
The Highland Park has a distinction as one of L.A.s hippest. This COMMERCIAL unit is perfect artist studio Approximately 600 square feet. With 15 of frontage on North Figueroa. 10 foot ceilings. Close to the 134-210-110 Freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
4861 Arden Dr
4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
105 sqft
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Hill
1214 Boynton St
1214 Boynton Street, Glendale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***LEASING NOW*** 1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!! 2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary. Welcome to your new Glendale home.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
1736 Workman Street
1736 Workman Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
1736 Workman St. - Property Id: 317516 AVAILABLE NOW! $1,600/mo ~650 Sq ft Deposit: $1,550 with approved credit Pet friendly. Pet deposit reqd.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5522 Rosemead Boulevard ½
5522 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with a 1-car garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom. Newly installed split air-conditioning and heating unit.
Results within 10 miles of Pasadena
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,587
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,427
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
4 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,575
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Hollywood
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Westlake
Medici
725 S Bixel St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,551
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1113 sqft
Medici is the premier resort apartment community gracing the dynamic new downtown Los Angeles skyline. The twelve unique floor plans assure you will find the right home to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Westlake
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,455
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Rent Report
Pasadena

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pasadena rents declined significantly over the past month

Pasadena rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $1,609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,068 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pasadena

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pasadena, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pasadena is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,068 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pasadena fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Pasadena is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

