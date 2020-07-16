218 5th Street

Amenities

FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more. NO animals and this is a non-smoking property, both home and grounds. Security deposit of $3000. One month rent plus deposit due in advance at time lease is signed. Monthly cleaning of approximately $80 paid for by renter directly to cleaner is required and is part of the rental agreement. This lovely 850 sf one bedroom + den, 1 and one-half bath, has great Monterey Bay views.



This darling "Cape Cod" style home is known as Bay View House and Monterey Bay is seen from entry, living/dining areas, den/office.



Amenities:

1. Original beautiful wide-plank wood floor

2. Central forced-air gas heat.

3. Skylights in living and dining area.

4. Spacious island with kitchen cupboards that divides the living area from kitchen area

5. Master suite (queen bed) with adjoining full bath (shower over tub with glass door)

6. Office/den with desk, WiFi, and adjoining 1/2 bath "powder room" for your day visitors.

7. TV in two rooms

8. Stacked washer/dryer

9. Fully furnished kitchen with apartment-sized dishwasher, small four- burner electric stove with oven, disposal, full-sized refrigerator

10. Two dining areas (one with Bay views and one with back yard view of beautiful oak tree, patio and garden).

11. Gardens cared for by owner's gardener; automatic drip watering system.

12. Two patio areas: patio in back and front garden.

13. The carport is for your single car. There is one locking storage closet in the carport, approximately 6X4X8 feet.



A drawing of interior rooms showing room sizes is available. See pictures for other furnishings.



The following utilities are included: trash collection, yard care, sewerage charges. Renter pays water, gas and electric, and contracts and pays for whatever cable TV and WiFi service is desired with no satellite dishes permitted to be attached to home.



This home may be seen only by advance appointment but also can be seen via a virtual walk through. This is NOT a short term rental. Call or text Agent, Barbara Kimball, DRE#01215764, at 831-809-1643 or e-mail to Barbara@carmel-cottage.com. Applications are available on-line at www.baypropertymgmt.com, by fax, scan, or at showings.



Renters insurance is required prior to move in.



Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.



Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.



