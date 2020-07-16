All apartments in Pacific Grove
Home
/
Pacific Grove, CA
/
218 5th Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 11:42 PM

218 5th Street

218 5th Street · (831) 612-1100
Location

218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
internet access
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more. NO animals and this is a non-smoking property, both home and grounds. Security deposit of $3000. One month rent plus deposit due in advance at time lease is signed. Monthly cleaning of approximately $80 paid for by renter directly to cleaner is required and is part of the rental agreement. This lovely 850 sf one bedroom + den, 1 and one-half bath, has great Monterey Bay views.

This darling "Cape Cod" style home is known as Bay View House and Monterey Bay is seen from entry, living/dining areas, den/office.

Amenities:
1. Original beautiful wide-plank wood floor
2. Central forced-air gas heat.
3. Skylights in living and dining area.
4. Spacious island with kitchen cupboards that divides the living area from kitchen area
5. Master suite (queen bed) with adjoining full bath (shower over tub with glass door)
6. Office/den with desk, WiFi, and adjoining 1/2 bath "powder room" for your day visitors.
7. TV in two rooms
8. Stacked washer/dryer
9. Fully furnished kitchen with apartment-sized dishwasher, small four- burner electric stove with oven, disposal, full-sized refrigerator
10. Two dining areas (one with Bay views and one with back yard view of beautiful oak tree, patio and garden).
11. Gardens cared for by owner's gardener; automatic drip watering system.
12. Two patio areas: patio in back and front garden.
13. The carport is for your single car. There is one locking storage closet in the carport, approximately 6X4X8 feet.

A drawing of interior rooms showing room sizes is available. See pictures for other furnishings.

The following utilities are included: trash collection, yard care, sewerage charges. Renter pays water, gas and electric, and contracts and pays for whatever cable TV and WiFi service is desired with no satellite dishes permitted to be attached to home.

This home may be seen only by advance appointment but also can be seen via a virtual walk through. This is NOT a short term rental. Call or text Agent, Barbara Kimball, DRE#01215764, at 831-809-1643 or e-mail to Barbara@carmel-cottage.com. Applications are available on-line at www.baypropertymgmt.com, by fax, scan, or at showings.

Renters insurance is required prior to move in.

Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 7/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

