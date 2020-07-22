79 Studio Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA

Orinda is also the home of two film festivals: the California Independent Film Festival and the Orinda Film Festival. The California Independent Film Festival has been in operation for over a decade, so get in line if you want to be King Film Buff.

Orinda is a relatively new community that has benefited greatly from the massive growth of the technology sector in California's Silicon Valley. Incorporated in the summer of 1985, today Orinda consists of about 12.7 miles and is home to just over 18,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. Due to its close proximity to San Francisco, Oakland, and the greater Silicon Valley, many of the technology gurus that work in the area call Orinda their home. In addition, many of the employees at companies such as Facebook and Google live in Orinda as well. Although the city of Orinda wasn't established until 1985, the region has a history that spans far earlier than its official founding. The land in and around Orinda was originally offered to the state of California through a series of land grants from the Mexican government. Although it remained undeveloped for decades, the region would eventually become a popular destination for ranchers and vacation homes for the wealthy. The name "Orinda" derives from the 1880s, when a United States surveyor by the name of Theodore Wagner built a large estate that went by the name "Orinda Park."

