79 Studio Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Orinda living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Alice
159 Alice Ln
159 Alice Lane, Orinda, CA
Studio
$1,950
450 sqft
Fully Furnished studio for one (1) occupant only; no pets please! Minutes from downtown Moraga with convenient laundry mat or have service pick up at your home; also minutes to Orinda...
Results within 5 miles of Orinda
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
44 Units Available
South Berkeley
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,750
570 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
13 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,175
490 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,843
529 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,399
425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
199 Units Available
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
7 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
438 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
146 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
7 Units Available
Temescal
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
477 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!

1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
2333 Curtis St A
2333 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,020
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Studio Cottage in peaceful garden - Property Id: 118058 Sweet, small, private studio cottage with half loft.

1 Unit Available
Redwood Heights
4409 Reinhardt Dr Back
4409 Reinhardt Drive, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,710
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cottage (Studio) - Property Id: 113740 AVAILABLE On August 1st- By Appointment only! Sweet, spacious and bright Studio Cottage in Redwood-height, Oakland hills ,by highway 13, one bath. Back unit in a two-unit property.

1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,845
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
Results within 10 miles of Orinda
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,040
500 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
8 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,500
206 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
5 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,900
1292 sqft
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California.
9 Units Available
East End
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,355
560 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
10 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,039
531 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
76 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,170
651 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
14 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
40 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,075
562 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
38 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,189
532 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Orinda, CA

Orinda is also the home of two film festivals: the California Independent Film Festival and the Orinda Film Festival. The California Independent Film Festival has been in operation for over a decade, so get in line if you want to be King Film Buff.

Orinda is a relatively new community that has benefited greatly from the massive growth of the technology sector in California's Silicon Valley. Incorporated in the summer of 1985, today Orinda consists of about 12.7 miles and is home to just over 18,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. Due to its close proximity to San Francisco, Oakland, and the greater Silicon Valley, many of the technology gurus that work in the area call Orinda their home. In addition, many of the employees at companies such as Facebook and Google live in Orinda as well. Although the city of Orinda wasn't established until 1985, the region has a history that spans far earlier than its official founding. The land in and around Orinda was originally offered to the state of California through a series of land grants from the Mexican government. Although it remained undeveloped for decades, the region would eventually become a popular destination for ranchers and vacation homes for the wealthy. The name "Orinda" derives from the 1880s, when a United States surveyor by the name of Theodore Wagner built a large estate that went by the name "Orinda Park."

Having trouble with Craigslist Orinda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Orinda, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Orinda living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Orinda during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

