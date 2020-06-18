1215 Via Santa Maria

Amenities

3 Bedroom 3 Car garage in Orcutt! - This home features 3 bedrooms., 2.5 baths, 3-car garage(drive-thru garage), New vinyl flooring throughout, Corian countertops, Formal eating area with french doors to large back yard, New paint both interior and exterior, Low maintenance front yard, Across from county pond.



Will consider pets.



Gardener included.



***MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS***

APPLICANT/S COMBINED MONTHLY INCOME MUST BE AT LEAST 2.5x THE RENT AMOUNT.

PRIMARY APPLICANT/S MUST HAVE AN ESTABLISHED CREDIT HISTORY



Visit SilveiraProperties.com to download an application.



Along with your application we will need the following:

- $25.00 in the form of either a Money Order or Cashier's Check. (NO CASH)

- Copy of Driver's License or I.D. Card

- Copy of S.S. Card

- Copies of your two most recent pay stubs.

