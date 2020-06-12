/
3 bedroom apartments
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA
Highland Knolls
3828 Red Rock Drive A
3828 Red Rock Dr, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping.
North Country Meadows
539 Snowridge Drive
539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00 Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you.
325 CIRCLE DR
325 Circle Drive, Oildale, CA
325 CIRCLE DR Available 05/15/20 4 Bedroom Home - 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Washer & Dryer Hookups, RV Parking (RLNE5693225)
Results within 5 miles of Oildale
3721 NAVAJO AVE.
3721 Navajo Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 - 3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 (RLNE5851733)
Hillcrest
2001 Sandy Ln
2001 Sandy Lane, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
2001 Sandy Ln Available 06/15/20 Beautiful North East Home - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Near Bakersfield College and hwy 178, Crown molding throughout the home, with a newer HVAC unit, Beautiful big backyard with a patio.
4117 COLUMBUS ST.
4117 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. GREAT LOCATION (RLNE5175061)
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.
9109 Chattaroy Street
9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00 Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.
Oleander-Sunset
2504 Dracena Street
2504 Dracena Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
2504 Dracena Street Available 07/01/20 Very Cute Home in the Oleander Area! [Coming Soon] - One Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1200.00 Very cute older style home in the Oleander Area! New paint throughout with the original hardwood floors.
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.
316 Monterey St. House
316 Monterey Street, Bakersfield, CA
Super Clean 4 bedrooms 2 bath washer/dryer hookup A/C unit...ready to move in call us for info 6613981200 - (RLNE1987562)
8811 Rollingbay Drive
8811 Rollingbay Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - This 3 + 2 Northwest Riverlakes home is a must see with a large open lay out. New carpet throughout and fresh paint.
Oleander-Sunset
2616 Cherry Street
2616 Cherry Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1216 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oleander area home in Bakersfield, move in ready! New paint throughout the interior and exterior, kitchen updates, new flooring, new bathroom vanities, new toilets, new tiled showers, new light fixtures and so much more.
Oleander-Sunset
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.
Southgate
1570 TER HASLAM
1570 Terrace Way, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1570 TER HASLAM in Bakersfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom
4700 Winners Circle
4700 Winners Circle, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1631 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath solar panel home! - Great location and save money on power! (RLNE5645288)
Hampton Woods
11131 Dawson Falls Ave. Pool
11131 Dawson Falls Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4/2 BATH WITH POOL LOCATION LOCATION - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3739984)
Results within 10 miles of Oildale
2216 Latham St
2216 Latham Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning Remodeled Home! - Completely remodeled, new hard flooring, new carpet, new paint, new cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances! Home features oversized covered patio overlooking a large lawn.
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
Stockdale West
14800 Checkerbloom
14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA
14800 Checkerbloom Available 06/15/20 Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping.
Brimhall Estates
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.