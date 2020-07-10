15 Luxury Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA

/
luxury apartments
11242 Skyline Drive
11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
8100 sqft
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
2335 Tubbs Drive
2335 Tubbs Drive, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6932 sqft
Exclusive Guard Gated Community of Tustin Ranch Estates, this Spectacular home sits on 26,615 square feet of Park Like grounds on a cul de sac.Roughly 6900 sq. feet of living space, is situated on more than ½ acre corner lot.
Results within 10 miles of North Tustin
Pacific Ridge
4 Highpoint
4 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4088 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space.
Pacific Ridge
16 Highpoint
16 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3735 sqft
Enjoy the very best in Newport Coast living! Located behind the prestigious guard gates of Pacific Ridge, a completely renovated gem awaits. The home delights with impressive finishes that combine modern and contemporary design from floor-to-ceiling.
Turtle Ridge
23 Grandview
23 Grandview, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4074 sqft
Single Story Plan A La Cima Turtle Ridge Irvine. Elegant, Sophisticated with Panoramic views of mountains & glimmering City Lights. 12,500 sqft cul de sac lot with huge backyard.
Shady Canyon
59 Vernal Spring
59 Vernal Spring, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
5211 sqft
Highly desirable single story Master's Collection estate home over half an acre lot with pasture views of rolling hills and the surrounding canyon.
Dover Shores
1501 Galaxy Drive
1501 Galaxy Drive, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
4020 sqft
Incredible opportunity to Lease a finely appointed home in a coveted community of Newport Beach. The spacious five-bedroom residence is turn-key from all your linens to a stocked kitchen, ready to be occupied on short notice.
Shady Canyon
55 Boulder View
55 Boulder View, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
7200 sqft
This custom Shady Canyon estate blends the inviting warmth of a Tuscan farmhouse with every modern amenity. The home, known as Fattoria de Emo, encompasses approximately 7,200 square feet with 5 bedrooms, and 5-and-2-half baths.
Newport Center
1251 Santa Barbara Drive
1251 Santa Barbara Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,300
2548 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ultimate in luxury urban lifestyle. The fabulous Meridian at Newport Center offers the finest in quality luxury amenities. Enjoy the pool, spa, lounge areas, BBQ, fitness center, spectacular club room and 24 hour concierge service.
Shady Canyon
23 Watercress
23 Watercress, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
8000 sqft
Welcome to 23 Watercress sitting on a private location with approximately ¾ of an acre of lush expansive grounds. On first sight of the home you are met with gardens, trees, a winding Flagstone drive & view of the hillsides.
Pacific Ridge
19 Coastal Oak
19 W Coastal Peak, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
3858 sqft
Please Call or Text Mark at 949-395-4688 to schedule a showing. Due to "COVID 19", clients and agents must be verified and clear all safety requirements for a safe and healthy showing. Please submit form PEAD with all names prior to showings.
Pelican Hill
11 Via Burrone
11 Via Burrrone, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
4709 sqft
Located on the end of a cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Pelican Heights home has views of the city lights and canyon. The grand entrance to foyer has 24 foot ceilings and opens into the den and formal dining room with windows through out.
Pelican Hill
3 Vista Alberi
3 Vista Alberi, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,500
4805 sqft
Nestled In One Of The Most Prestigious Guard Gated Communities Of Newport Coast - Pelican Heights Sits This Exclusive Home.
Bonita Canyon
22 Peppertree
22 Peppertree, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
4650 sqft
View!!! Gorgeous Home In Prestigious Guard Gated Community of Bonita Canyon. 4 Suite Bedrooms, 5 ½ Bathrooms Plus a Large Bonus room w/Full bath that could be a 5th Bedroom.
Los Trancos
1 Dolomiti
1 Dolomiti, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,900
4160 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious Coastal Canyon community of Sausalito, set behind a guard gated entry, this serene neighborhood offers privacy, open spaces, and family community amenities.
