North Auburn, CA
11141 AVE E GREENLAWN
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

11141 AVE E GREENLAWN

11141 West E Avenue · (310) 435-7875
North Auburn
Location

11141 West E Avenue, North Auburn, CA 95603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Warm, cozy, and bright, this dwelling is like a single family home and is situated to the rear of a large, shared lot, with lots of space around the house. (no common walls). Enjoy this newer home that offers lovely bamboo and porcelain flooring, cool updated bathroom vanities and fixtures, dual pane windows, central a/c and heat, and much more. The new landscaping and deck is ideal for relaxing, and enjoying cool evenings outside, or barbecuing & entertaining. Like gardening? There are large planter beds, fitted with sprinkler systems, ready for you to try your hand at a veggie or herb garden. This location is super convenient to all the great things that Culver City has to offer - shopping, dining, theaters, gyms, nature trails & hiking, parks, beaches, and places of worship. The home offers beautiful hardwood flooring, central A/C and heat, and comes equipped with refrigerator, washer & dryer, stove/oven. Tenant pays one flat fee per month to cover all utilities and internet/cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have any available units?
11141 AVE E GREENLAWN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have?
Some of 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN currently offering any rent specials?
11141 AVE E GREENLAWN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN pet-friendly?
No, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Auburn.
Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN offer parking?
No, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN does not offer parking.
Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have a pool?
No, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN does not have a pool.
Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have accessible units?
No, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN does not have accessible units.
Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN has units with air conditioning.
