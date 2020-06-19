11141 AVE E GREENLAWN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access media room

Warm, cozy, and bright, this dwelling is like a single family home and is situated to the rear of a large, shared lot, with lots of space around the house. (no common walls). Enjoy this newer home that offers lovely bamboo and porcelain flooring, cool updated bathroom vanities and fixtures, dual pane windows, central a/c and heat, and much more. The new landscaping and deck is ideal for relaxing, and enjoying cool evenings outside, or barbecuing & entertaining. Like gardening? There are large planter beds, fitted with sprinkler systems, ready for you to try your hand at a veggie or herb garden. This location is super convenient to all the great things that Culver City has to offer - shopping, dining, theaters, gyms, nature trails & hiking, parks, beaches, and places of worship. The home offers beautiful hardwood flooring, central A/C and heat, and comes equipped with refrigerator, washer & dryer, stove/oven. Tenant pays one flat fee per month to cover all utilities and internet/cable.