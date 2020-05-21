All apartments in Newark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Sycamore Square

36777 Sycamore St · (510) 491-0822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36777 Sycamore St, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Sycamore Square Apartments offer quality one & two bedrooms in a prime East Bay location. These cozy apartments are minutes away from great shopping and dining in Newark, CA and close to freeways, public transportation and the Dumbarton Bridge, making it easy to get into San Francisco or down to locations in Silicon Valley. At Sycamore Square, we know life is often better with 4-legged friends so we welcome cats and small dogs. Our ideal location is a perfect hub for enjoying fine shopping, dining, entertainment and recreational venues throughout the Bay Area. Come and see what we have to offer today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Start at $800
Move-in Fees: 1 month advance rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Assigned covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sycamore Square have any available units?
Sycamore Square has 2 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sycamore Square have?
Some of Sycamore Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Square currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Sycamore Square is pet friendly.
Does Sycamore Square offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Square offers parking.
Does Sycamore Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sycamore Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Square have a pool?
No, Sycamore Square does not have a pool.
Does Sycamore Square have accessible units?
No, Sycamore Square does not have accessible units.
Does Sycamore Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sycamore Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Sycamore Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sycamore Square has units with air conditioning.
