Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking playground bbq/grill internet access package receiving on-site laundry cc payments e-payments online portal

Sycamore Square Apartments offer quality one & two bedrooms in a prime East Bay location. These cozy apartments are minutes away from great shopping and dining in Newark, CA and close to freeways, public transportation and the Dumbarton Bridge, making it easy to get into San Francisco or down to locations in Silicon Valley. At Sycamore Square, we know life is often better with 4-legged friends so we welcome cats and small dogs. Our ideal location is a perfect hub for enjoying fine shopping, dining, entertainment and recreational venues throughout the Bay Area. Come and see what we have to offer today!