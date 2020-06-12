/
2 bedroom apartments
250 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, CA
Newark
19 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Newark
7 Units Available
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Newark
3 Units Available
Sycamore Square
36777 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
859 sqft
Excellent location in Newark, close to busy Thornton Ave. Residents enjoy in-unit bathtubs, microwave and range. Community offers BBQ area, gated access and one assigned parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1088 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Ardenwood
10 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Cabrillo
9 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
630 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Sundale
7 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34791 Dorado Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1105 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed1293597067935000175bd located in the east of silicon valley, the house is quiet and safe .neighborhood are most from HI_TECH corp. the shcool is very good near here.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4647 Rothbury Common
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
945 sqft
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW. This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34661 Tabu Terrace
34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
934 sqft
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont *Pool *Hot tub *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer Included *Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck *Detached
28 Palms
1 Unit Available
5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1
5572 Magnolia Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
945 sqft
Nor Cal Realty Inc.
Centerville
1 Unit Available
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
867 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Cherry-Guardino
14 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1081 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
903 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1071 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Parkmont
19 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Cherry-Guardino
22 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
10 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
845 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
