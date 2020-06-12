/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
168 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Newark, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Newark
19 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ardenwood
10 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Baylands
15 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1088 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4647 Rothbury Common
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
945 sqft
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW. This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34661 Tabu Terrace
34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
934 sqft
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont *Pool *Hot tub *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer Included *Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck *Detached
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Centerville
1 Unit Available
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34791 Dorado Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1105 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed1293597067935000175bd located in the east of silicon valley, the house is quiet and safe .neighborhood are most from HI_TECH corp. the shcool is very good near here.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cherry-Guardino
23 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Parkmont
36 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,962
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
895 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1055 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brookvale
6 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Cherry-Guardino
14 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,631
1081 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Cherry-Guardino
10 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,737
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
Parkmont
19 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
15 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1067 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
903 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
6 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Similar Pages
Newark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Apartments with BalconyNewark Apartments with Garage
Newark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewark Apartments with ParkingNewark Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CA