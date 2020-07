Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car wash area internet access internet cafe pool table

Silicon Valley location with an unparalleled mix of comfort, luxury, recreation and service!



Situated just minutes from the bay, Sycamore Bay is convenient to the Peninsula via the Dumbarton Bridge or just a short drive to the employment mecca of Silicon Valley. When you drive through the gates of this Newark apartment community, you'll have access to all the finest amenities. And once inside the apartments, you'll enjoy maple cabinetry, designer paint, specialty lighting as well as dual-paned windows and Whirlpool appliances.