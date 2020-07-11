69 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with move-in specials
"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.
Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Newark apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Newark apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.