69 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Newark apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Newark
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
13 Units Available
Sundale
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
8 Units Available
Baylands
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,379
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,876
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
38 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
119 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Parkmont
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Brookvale
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
299 Units Available
East Industrial
Aya
45147 Lopes Road, Fremont, CA
Studio
$2,420
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1135 sqft
Designed to be a central respite from the whirlwind of Silicon Valley, Aya is perfect for people who want to live close to work, play close to home, and enjoy easy access to community green spaces and hiking trails, a diverse food culture, and
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,664
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,189
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
98 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,812
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
70 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
35 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
49 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,884
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
West Murphy
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Newark, CA

"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.

Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Newark, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Newark apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Newark apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

