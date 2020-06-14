205 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 22
"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.
Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.