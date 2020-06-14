Apartment List
/
CA
/
newark
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Newark
7 Units Available
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newark
1 Unit Available
35189 Lido Blvd
35189 Lido Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1232 sqft
Jarvis Gardens 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - Don't miss this gorgeous newly updated home! Spacious two-story 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath with Laundry inside unit.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Cabrillo
10 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
630 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6025 Commerce Drive
6025 Commerce Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1693 sqft
Right across the City Park with kids area - Few minutes drive to freeway CA 85, 880.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1857 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
4802 Garnet Common, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1863 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details: Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,178
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,163
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
5 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
895 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,212
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Centerville
8 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,361
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sundale
2 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Parkmont
10 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
City Guide for Newark, CA

"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.

Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newark, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

