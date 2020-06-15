All apartments in Morro Bay
197 Rennel
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

197 Rennel

197 Rennel Street · (805) 995-3643 ext. 18
Location

197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 197 Rennel · Avail. Jul 15

$3,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home. The ocean can be seen from the deck that wraps around accessing either the living room or master bedroom. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, bathroom with shower only, with access to the backyard. The bright living room/kitchen/dining room offers plenty of space to turn this house into a home. 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom as well with shower only. There is plenty of exterior storage with a one-car garage and storage shed available for use. Hot tub is also included, but is not currently filled. Tenant will need to maintain landscaping, provide refrigerator, and if hot tub is desired for use, fill and maintain. Pets may be considered with additional deposit.

Call to schedule appointment to view (805) 995-3643
Applications available online at www.seelyon.com

SeeLyon Rentals
48 South Ocean Avenue
Cayucos, CA 93430
(805) 995-3643
CALDRE #01197409

(RLNE5700133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Rennel have any available units?
197 Rennel has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 197 Rennel have?
Some of 197 Rennel's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Rennel currently offering any rent specials?
197 Rennel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Rennel pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Rennel is pet friendly.
Does 197 Rennel offer parking?
Yes, 197 Rennel does offer parking.
Does 197 Rennel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Rennel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Rennel have a pool?
No, 197 Rennel does not have a pool.
Does 197 Rennel have accessible units?
No, 197 Rennel does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Rennel have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Rennel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Rennel have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Rennel does not have units with air conditioning.
