Apartment List
/
CA
/
morro bay
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Morro Bay, CA with garage

Morro Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 Morro Cove Road
427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2875 sqft
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
755 Pacific Apt #3
755 Pacific Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment - Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath apartment near downtown Morro Bay. This unit comes with a gas range and refrigerator. There is a peek of the ocean. Water and trash paid by owner. Coin-operated laundry available onsite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1257 Main Street
1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
480 Zanzibar
480 Zanzibar Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in north Morro Bay. Home feature some ocean & rock views. Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs. 2 car garage. Small pet maybe considered with an additional deposit. No Co-signers and No Smoking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
902 Pecho
902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2877 Dogwood
2877 Dogwood Avenue, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House- all utilities included - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath North Morro Bay home available now. Elevated floor plan. Large open Living room & Kitchen space with water views. Fireplace in the living room and master suite.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2748 Indigo Circle
2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1844 sqft
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Morro Bay

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1313 4th Street
1313 4th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1869 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished.
Results within 10 miles of Morro Bay

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Morro Bay, CA

Morro Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Morro Bay 3 BedroomsMorro Bay Apartments with Garage
Morro Bay Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College