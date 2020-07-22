Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Morgan Hill means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi...
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
39 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1590 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.
1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
78 Units Available
Sunsweet Apartments
90 east 3rd Street, Morgan Hill, CA
Studio
$2,310
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1214 sqft
COMMUNITY & APARTMENT AMENITIES Enjoy luxurious community amenities without leaving home – like our sun pool and lounging deck, residents’ lounge with WiFi, state-of-the art fitness center, pet grooming station, Amazon package lockers, EV charging
1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2395 Magnolia Ct
2395 Magnolia Court, Morgan Hill, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3084 sqft
Fantastic 5 Bedroom Home for the Family - Fantastic 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for the family. 3000sf. 3 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, Super spacious and Immaculate with Sparkling Pool to enjoy. Back yard is open view with no obstructions.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
263 Jarvis Drive
263 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1538 sqft
$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.
1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
56 Units Available
Duo
6670 Emergent Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,235
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,324
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1230 sqft
When two unique elements combine to create something entirely new, you know they were meant to be.
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
15 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,438
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
California Maison
6937 Rodling Dr #H
6937 Rodling Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1425 sqft
6937 Rodling Dr Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo - This home was beautifully remodeled with a brand new quartz countertop and newer stainless steel appliances including: dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
878 Del Avion WAY
878 Del Avion Way, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1257 sqft
An Allegro Basking Ridge 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at the foothills of Santa Teresa. Beautiful view of the mountains. Private balcony allows for views of serene sunsets! Access to community pool. Move-in in September 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
City Guide for Morgan Hill, CA

Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.

Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Morgan Hill, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Morgan Hill means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Morgan Hill could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

