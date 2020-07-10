/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
250 Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Estates
3434 Woodview Dr
3434 Woodview Drive, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
5062 sqft
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Nestled at the end of Woodview Dr. this home is located in a private setting with panoramic views. It includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 5062 sq.ft. on 3.08 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
89 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,705
1691 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,668
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,953
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,164
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
249 Kingston Way
249 Kingston Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
249 Kingston Way Available 07/23/20 Walnut Creek Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, 1 car garage, Walking distance to Bart! - Location location location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
1315 Alma Avenue #266
1315 Alma Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
751 sqft
Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease! - Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6690 Outlook Ave
6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1861 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maxwell Park
5470 Camden Street Unit 2
5470 Camden Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
San Marcos
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos
1312 Corte De Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1729 sqft
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek - This is an elegant townhome in a terrific location in Walnut Creek.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Glorietta
15 Valley Drive
15 Valley Drive, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
15 Valley Dr., Orinda - Charming 3 bedroom - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is well located off Glorietta Blvd.It features gleaming hardwood floors, washer/dryer and refrigerator. Enjoy the serene setting in the large back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Similar Pages
Moraga 2 BedroomsMoraga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoraga 3 BedroomsMoraga Apartments with BalconyMoraga Apartments with Garage
Moraga Apartments with GymMoraga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoraga Apartments with ParkingMoraga Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMill Valley, CAMountain House, CA