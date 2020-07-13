/
apartments with pool
160 Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA with pool
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
The Keys
310 N Civic #502
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1089 sqft
Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies 1 Massive, Amenities 310 - Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies (1 Massive) Nicely remodeled 950 Sqft Keys Condo with a 68 Walkscore with proximity to
1530 Sunnyvale Unit 6
1530 Sunnyvale Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
967 sqft
Walnut Creek 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Lease! Onsite Pool.... - Walnut Creek Condo For Lease! Close to shopping, East Bay Regional Trails, B.A.R.T and Downtown. This upper level Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
2596 Oak Road #170
2596 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ Garage In Walnut Creek - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1168 sq ft, ground floor end unit. Hardwood flooring, brand new carpet, and updated kitchen. Large living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Two patios. Single car detached garage.
Lower Lakewood
185 Sierra Drive
185 Sierra Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
695 sqft
Welcome home to an executive style one bedroom one bath, located at Greenwood Condominium and in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek. This home was renovated less than 10 years ago and spared no expense.
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.
San Marcos
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos
1312 Corte De Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1729 sqft
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek - This is an elegant townhome in a terrific location in Walnut Creek.
The Keys
450 N civic dr 401
450 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1077 sqft
Civic Drive - Property Id: 303551 Live in a Resort all year long with all of what Walnut Creek has to offer! Two Bedroom 2 1/2 baths corner unit near the North Pool.The updated kitchen has new granite counter, sink, faucet, and microwave.
