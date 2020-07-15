Amenities

3725 FLOYD AVE Available 08/21/20 - 3/3, living room, family room & bedrooms have hardwood/laminate flooring, tiled kitchen counters, blinds, inside laundry room, 2 fireplaces, home is all electric no gas, home is on a well, home sits on 1.8 acres, 2- car garage, fruit trees must be watered and maintained regularly.



*Outdoor pets only. No animals allowed inside the home.



**Tenant understands and agrees they must provide proper fencing and shelter for the housing and safe-keeping of any animals brought onto the premises. Horses must have their own shelter. The shelter must be in place before any animals are permitted to be brought to the property. The cost will be solely at tenant's expense as well as with any extra fencing needed for boarding.



*** NOTE: one side of garage is owners storage/not for tenant use.



****We require a minimum $100,000 legal liability insurance policy for any damage to Landlords property be acquired if application is approved. Proof must be provided prior to move-in. Please call our office if you have questions.



No Cats Allowed



