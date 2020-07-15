All apartments in Modesto
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3725 FLOYD AVE

3725 Floyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA 95355

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3725 FLOYD AVE Available 08/21/20 - 3/3, living room, family room & bedrooms have hardwood/laminate flooring, tiled kitchen counters, blinds, inside laundry room, 2 fireplaces, home is all electric no gas, home is on a well, home sits on 1.8 acres, 2- car garage, fruit trees must be watered and maintained regularly.

*Outdoor pets only. No animals allowed inside the home.

**Tenant understands and agrees they must provide proper fencing and shelter for the housing and safe-keeping of any animals brought onto the premises. Horses must have their own shelter. The shelter must be in place before any animals are permitted to be brought to the property. The cost will be solely at tenant's expense as well as with any extra fencing needed for boarding.

*** NOTE: one side of garage is owners storage/not for tenant use.

****We require a minimum $100,000 legal liability insurance policy for any damage to Landlords property be acquired if application is approved. Proof must be provided prior to move-in. Please call our office if you have questions.

*****We do NOT advertise on Craigslist.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 FLOYD AVE have any available units?
3725 FLOYD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 3725 FLOYD AVE have?
Some of 3725 FLOYD AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 FLOYD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3725 FLOYD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 FLOYD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 FLOYD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3725 FLOYD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3725 FLOYD AVE offers parking.
Does 3725 FLOYD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 FLOYD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 FLOYD AVE have a pool?
No, 3725 FLOYD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3725 FLOYD AVE have accessible units?
No, 3725 FLOYD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 FLOYD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 FLOYD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 FLOYD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 FLOYD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
