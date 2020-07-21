All apartments in Modesto
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

3412 Leona Court

3412 Leona Court · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Leona Court, Modesto, CA 95356

Amenities

garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This charming 3 Bedroom home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac near great shopping, restaurants and minutes from the freeway. This home has touches of updates sprinkled throughout such as flooring, bathroom updates and more. Outdoor entertainment is made easy with this home that sits on a large lot with a spa under the gazebo and raised garden beds with a designated garden area. Storage is also a plus with the RV access and the 8X8 finished tool shed. The garage is a workman's dream equipped with shelving and a built in sink for easy clean up. No pets, renter's insurance required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Leona Court have any available units?
3412 Leona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
Is 3412 Leona Court currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Leona Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Leona Court pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Leona Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 3412 Leona Court offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Leona Court offers parking.
Does 3412 Leona Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Leona Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Leona Court have a pool?
No, 3412 Leona Court does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Leona Court have accessible units?
No, 3412 Leona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Leona Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Leona Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Leona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Leona Court does not have units with air conditioning.
