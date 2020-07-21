3412 Leona Court

Amenities

garage hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This charming 3 Bedroom home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac near great shopping, restaurants and minutes from the freeway. This home has touches of updates sprinkled throughout such as flooring, bathroom updates and more. Outdoor entertainment is made easy with this home that sits on a large lot with a spa under the gazebo and raised garden beds with a designated garden area. Storage is also a plus with the RV access and the 8X8 finished tool shed. The garage is a workman's dream equipped with shelving and a built in sink for easy clean up. No pets, renter's insurance required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.