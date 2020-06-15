All apartments in Modesto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2004 Walnut Haven Drive

2004 Walnut Haven Drive · (209) 578-1174
Location

2004 Walnut Haven Drive, Modesto, CA 95355

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 Walnut Haven Drive · Avail. Aug 21

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2004 Walnut Haven Drive Available 08/21/20 Walnut Haven Drive ~ Near Merle and Roselle - Modesto:
Built in 1984, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story Home, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator (not Warranty), Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Tile Floor in Kitchen, Chandelier in Dining Room, Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace, Master Bath Separate Tub and Shower, Central Heating and Air Conditioning with Forced Heating System, Laundry Hookups in Garage- Washer\Dryer included but not warranted, Landscaped Front and Back yards, Auto Sprinklers, Patio, Yard Service Paid by Owner, Close to Schools, Parks, and Shopping. No Pets (Does not include ADA service animals). Tenants are required to carry renters insurance

Directions:
From CA-99 Take exit 229 For Carpenter Road/Briggsmore Avenue, Make Slight Right Onto West Briggsmore Avenue, Turn Left Onto Oakdale Road, Take The First Right Onto Merle Avenue, Take The 3rd Left Onto Woodcrest Way, Turn Right Onto Burlwood Drive, Burlwood Drive Turns Left And Becomes Walnut Haven Drive, Destination Will Be On The Right.

BRE: 01170027

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3618129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have any available units?
2004 Walnut Haven Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have?
Some of 2004 Walnut Haven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Walnut Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Walnut Haven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Walnut Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive does offer parking.
Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Walnut Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 Walnut Haven Drive has units with air conditioning.
