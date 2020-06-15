Amenities

2004 Walnut Haven Drive Available 08/21/20 Walnut Haven Drive ~ Near Merle and Roselle - Modesto:

Built in 1984, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story Home, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator (not Warranty), Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Tile Floor in Kitchen, Chandelier in Dining Room, Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace, Master Bath Separate Tub and Shower, Central Heating and Air Conditioning with Forced Heating System, Laundry Hookups in Garage- Washer\Dryer included but not warranted, Landscaped Front and Back yards, Auto Sprinklers, Patio, Yard Service Paid by Owner, Close to Schools, Parks, and Shopping. No Pets (Does not include ADA service animals). Tenants are required to carry renters insurance



From CA-99 Take exit 229 For Carpenter Road/Briggsmore Avenue, Make Slight Right Onto West Briggsmore Avenue, Turn Left Onto Oakdale Road, Take The First Right Onto Merle Avenue, Take The 3rd Left Onto Woodcrest Way, Turn Right Onto Burlwood Drive, Burlwood Drive Turns Left And Becomes Walnut Haven Drive, Destination Will Be On The Right.



