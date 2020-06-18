All apartments in Modesto
1413 Raquel Lane

Location

1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA 95355

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room. Freshly painted, tile floors, fireplace, central heat & air, car attached garage, and very large back yard. No pets, Renter's insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 6/9/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Raquel Lane have any available units?
1413 Raquel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
Is 1413 Raquel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Raquel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Raquel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Raquel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 1413 Raquel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Raquel Lane does offer parking.
Does 1413 Raquel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Raquel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Raquel Lane have a pool?
No, 1413 Raquel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Raquel Lane have accessible units?
No, 1413 Raquel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Raquel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Raquel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Raquel Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1413 Raquel Lane has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

