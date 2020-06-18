1413 Raquel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room. Freshly painted, tile floors, fireplace, central heat & air, car attached garage, and very large back yard. No pets, Renter's insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 6/9/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.