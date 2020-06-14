157 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with garage
Under the sea and above land: Millbrae is home to the Aquarium of the Bay
Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!
Having trouble with Craigslist Millbrae? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Millbrae apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.