157 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with garage

Millbrae apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Millbrae
1 Unit Available
20 Corte Nueva
20 Corte Nueva, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3030 sqft
Extremely Spacious, Custom Highlands View Home located on a quiet culdesac. Pannoramic Bay Views! High beam ceilings, lots of light, remodeled kitchen, separate breakfast room, View porch, Oversized bedrooms w spacious closets.

Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1376 Murchison DR
1376 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
3020 sqft
Located on a large lot in Millbrae's most sought after neighborhood, Mills Estates, this spectacular rental offers commanding bay views. The property has 5 generous bedrooms, 3 are en-suites and 4 luxurious bathrooms.

Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500

Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 2
431 Richmond Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463 Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location Very safe area Bright, spacious & comfortable 100% move-in ready Open design

Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.

1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

Burlingame Hills
1 Unit Available
126 Newton Drive
126 Newton Drive, San Mateo County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2600 sqft
Spacious home located in Burlingame's highly sought after school district is waiting for the right family to call it home. This home sits graciously on a huge lot with a well maintained pool and Jacuzzi.
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Sunshine Gardens
24 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,155
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,415
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,178
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.

Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.

Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.
City Guide for Millbrae, CA

Under the sea and above land: Millbrae is home to the Aquarium of the Bay

Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!

Having trouble with Craigslist Millbrae? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Millbrae, CA

Millbrae apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

