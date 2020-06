Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Commercial space in Middletown - Located in the heart of downtown Middletown right on busy main hwy. Use as 2 different spaces or one. 2 street side entry doors, back entrance ,2 bathrooms and Large front windows. newly remodel and ready to go. 1262 sqft of refurbished commercial space .

Use both sides for your business, or bring a partner business with you.

Priced to succeed.



For more information or online application go to lakecounty4rent.com.



or call 707-263-5521 and ask for D Parker



(RLNE5689395)