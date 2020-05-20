3882 Tern Ct

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House near UC Merced - To apply for this property please click on View Details / Apply Now.

Please note that applications will only be processed after your application fee has been received via online, check or money order.



This 3 bed / 2 bath house will soon be available for rent. It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac near UC Merced / Merced College. Additional information and inside view pictures will be available soon



For further details or a showing please call or visit:



Merced Old 99 Realty

1590 W 16th St

Merced, Ca 95340

(209) 722-1594

www.mo99realty.com



Dwight Larks, Broker Cal B.R.E. # 01314496

John Henry Schwalbach, Realtor Cal B.R.E. # 01940284



We are located on 16th St in between V St & Hwy 59 in the same parking lot as Choice Motors Auto Sales and near Western Motors.



Deposit may be up to two months rent.



Section 8 accepted but not required.



Merced Old 99 Realty is not responsible for inaccurate information nor misleading information.



(RLNE3443247)