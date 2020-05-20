All apartments in Merced
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:52 AM

3882 Tern Ct

3882 Tern Ct · (209) 722-1594 ext. 3
Location

3882 Tern Ct, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3882 Tern Ct · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House near UC Merced - To apply for this property please click on View Details / Apply Now.
Please note that applications will only be processed after your application fee has been received via online, check or money order.

This 3 bed / 2 bath house will soon be available for rent. It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac near UC Merced / Merced College. Additional information and inside view pictures will be available soon

For further details or a showing please call or visit:

Merced Old 99 Realty
1590 W 16th St
Merced, Ca 95340
(209) 722-1594
www.mo99realty.com

Dwight Larks, Broker Cal B.R.E. # 01314496
John Henry Schwalbach, Realtor Cal B.R.E. # 01940284

We are located on 16th St in between V St & Hwy 59 in the same parking lot as Choice Motors Auto Sales and near Western Motors.

Deposit may be up to two months rent.

Section 8 accepted but not required.

Merced Old 99 Realty is not responsible for inaccurate information nor misleading information.

(RLNE3443247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 Tern Ct have any available units?
3882 Tern Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3882 Tern Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3882 Tern Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 Tern Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3882 Tern Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 3882 Tern Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3882 Tern Ct does offer parking.
Does 3882 Tern Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 Tern Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 Tern Ct have a pool?
No, 3882 Tern Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3882 Tern Ct have accessible units?
No, 3882 Tern Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 Tern Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3882 Tern Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3882 Tern Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3882 Tern Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
