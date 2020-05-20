All apartments in Merced
380 E. Brookdale Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

380 E. Brookdale Dr

380 Brookdale Drive · (209) 455-7122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 380 E. Brookdale Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern updates and classic style! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath is located in an established neighborhood. The home has currently undergone renovations for an updated appearance! Offering a corner lot and spacious backyard, you will feel right at home here! Call River Drive Properties today to be the first to tour this gorgeous home.

We are available at your convenience including evenings and weekends.

We are in the business of creating great customer experiences. We look forward to hearing from you soon!

CalBRE# 02038235

(RLNE5738970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr have any available units?
380 E. Brookdale Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 380 E. Brookdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
380 E. Brookdale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 E. Brookdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 E. Brookdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr offer parking?
No, 380 E. Brookdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 E. Brookdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr have a pool?
No, 380 E. Brookdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 380 E. Brookdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 E. Brookdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 E. Brookdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 E. Brookdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

