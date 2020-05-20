380 E. Brookdale Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern updates and classic style! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath is located in an established neighborhood. The home has currently undergone renovations for an updated appearance! Offering a corner lot and spacious backyard, you will feel right at home here! Call River Drive Properties today to be the first to tour this gorgeous home.



We are available at your convenience including evenings and weekends.



We are in the business of creating great customer experiences. We look forward to hearing from you soon!



CalBRE# 02038235



(RLNE5738970)