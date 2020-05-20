All apartments in Merced
198 Korbel Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

198 Korbel Avenue

198 Korbel Ave · (209) 722-7761
Location

198 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 198 Korbel Avenue · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available. - This distinctive architecturally styled 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan and is energy efficient.

Conveniently located near Mercy Medical Center, Raley's shopping center and several popular restaurants.

Tenants pay all utilities to include solar.
Pets ok- please ask for details
Tenant will be required to obtain renter/liability insurance of $100,000.

Nearby schools:
Don Stowell Elementary School K-5th
Herbert H. Cruickshank Middle School 6th-8th
Merced High School

If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.

In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.

PLEASE NOTE! We do not advertise on Craigslist, so please do not respond to any advertising from CRAIGSLIST

(RLNE5660999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Korbel Avenue have any available units?
198 Korbel Avenue has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 198 Korbel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
198 Korbel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Korbel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 198 Korbel Avenue offer parking?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 198 Korbel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Korbel Avenue have a pool?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 198 Korbel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Korbel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Korbel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Korbel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
