198 Korbel Avenue

Available. - This distinctive architecturally styled 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan and is energy efficient.



Conveniently located near Mercy Medical Center, Raley's shopping center and several popular restaurants.



Tenants pay all utilities to include solar.

Pets ok- please ask for details

Tenant will be required to obtain renter/liability insurance of $100,000.



Nearby schools:

Don Stowell Elementary School K-5th

Herbert H. Cruickshank Middle School 6th-8th

Merced High School



If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.



In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.



PLEASE NOTE! We do not advertise on Craigslist, so please do not respond to any advertising from CRAIGSLIST



