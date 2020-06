Amenities

carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities

Lease Special! $100 off first month - You will love this cozy three bedroom home sitting perfectly on an extra large cul de sac lot just a two minute walk to Farmdale Elementary School. It features brand new plank flooring and carpeted bedrooms. This modern floor plan offers vaulted ceilings and bay window overlooking the front yard. The kitchen is open and bright with plenty of storage and a gas stove for all of your gourmet cooking and baking.



This home wont last long at this incredible rental price. Call River Drive Properties today at 209-455-7122 or go directly to our website www.riverdriveproperties.com and fill out our online application.



DRE#02038235



(RLNE5132802)