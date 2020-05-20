Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

1391 Luke Dr Available 07/15/20 Merced: 4 Bedroom 3 bath home on Corner lot! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Kitchen has great counter bar and pantry. Master bath includes dual sink vanity and jetted tub!



Yard care included!!



Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

CA DRE #01947996

Info@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5819858)