Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1391 Luke Dr

1391 Luke Drive · (888) 851-6583
Location

1391 Luke Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1391 Luke Dr · Avail. Jul 15

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1925 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1391 Luke Dr Available 07/15/20 Merced: 4 Bedroom 3 bath home on Corner lot! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Kitchen has great counter bar and pantry. Master bath includes dual sink vanity and jetted tub!

Yard care included!!

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 Luke Dr have any available units?
1391 Luke Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1391 Luke Dr have?
Some of 1391 Luke Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 Luke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Luke Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Luke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1391 Luke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 1391 Luke Dr offer parking?
No, 1391 Luke Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1391 Luke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Luke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Luke Dr have a pool?
No, 1391 Luke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1391 Luke Dr have accessible units?
No, 1391 Luke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Luke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1391 Luke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Luke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 Luke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
