4340 South Hunt Road
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:09 AM

4340 South Hunt Road

4340 South Hunt Road · (209) 862-3232
Location

4340 South Hunt Road, Merced County, CA 95322

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4340 South Hunt Road · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2882 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Spanish-style Villa south of Gustine! - Spanish Charm and Remarkable 360-degree Views!
Near Highways 33/152/140 and I-5
Spacious Kitchen with Double Oven, Counter-top Grill and Range
4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms
Hardwood and new carpet throughout
Inside Laundry, 3-car Garage
Central HVAC, Landscape Maintenance Included.
100% Electric! Many, many custom features and amenities!

Occupied. Do not disturb tenants.
No Pets, Smoking or Section 8

Qualification Criteria:
Minimum Combined Income of $5,000
Minimum FICO Score of 600
Positive Verifiable Rental and Employment History
Applicants 18 years and older must submit $30 non-refundable fee and completed application for consideration.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3966986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

