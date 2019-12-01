4340 South Hunt Road

Amenities
Gorgeous Spanish-style Villa south of Gustine! - Spanish Charm and Remarkable 360-degree Views!
Near Highways 33/152/140 and I-5
Spacious Kitchen with Double Oven, Counter-top Grill and Range
4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms
Hardwood and new carpet throughout
Inside Laundry, 3-car Garage
Central HVAC, Landscape Maintenance Included.
100% Electric! Many, many custom features and amenities!
Occupied. Do not disturb tenants.
No Pets, Smoking or Section 8
Qualification Criteria:
Minimum Combined Income of $5,000
Minimum FICO Score of 600
Positive Verifiable Rental and Employment History
Applicants 18 years and older must submit $30 non-refundable fee and completed application for consideration.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3966986)