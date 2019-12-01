4340 South Hunt Road

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Spanish-style Villa south of Gustine! - Spanish Charm and Remarkable 360-degree Views!

Near Highways 33/152/140 and I-5

Spacious Kitchen with Double Oven, Counter-top Grill and Range

4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms

Hardwood and new carpet throughout

Inside Laundry, 3-car Garage

Central HVAC, Landscape Maintenance Included.

100% Electric! Many, many custom features and amenities!



Occupied. Do not disturb tenants.

No Pets, Smoking or Section 8



Qualification Criteria:

Minimum Combined Income of $5,000

Minimum FICO Score of 600

Positive Verifiable Rental and Employment History

Applicants 18 years and older must submit $30 non-refundable fee and completed application for consideration.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3966986)