All apartments in Mendocino
Find more places like 45018 Ukiah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mendocino, CA
/
45018 Ukiah Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

45018 Ukiah Street

45018 Ukiah Street · (707) 239-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

45018 Ukiah Street, Mendocino, CA 95460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1785 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available 09/12/20 Mendocino Village Furnished Studio Utilities Paid! - Property Id: 29197

Available 09-12. In Mendocino village & easy walking to everything fully furnished 'hotel' suite like ready. Use of front gardens & patio + 1 parking space + laundry on site at no charge includes all utilities; power, gas, electric, sewer, water, weekly trash removal, cable, TV, high speed internet up to 100 mbps. Requires a $500.00 refundable security deposit with first month's rent + a cleaning fee of $200.00. Stainless steel appliances, white subway tile, wood flooring, quartz counter tops, marble dining table, 2 leather adjustable bar stools, Queen bed, 2 leather swivel chairs, TV cabinet, 50" TV flat screen. Strict No smoking or vaping of any products in the building or on the property at any time. Can be month to month but prefer 3, 6, 9 or 12 month lease. ESA and ADA service dogs are welcome with proper documentation. Credit check will be required as well as references needed. Call Robert owner and licensed RE Broker at 707-239-8447 for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29197
Property Id 29197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45018 Ukiah Street have any available units?
45018 Ukiah Street has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45018 Ukiah Street have?
Some of 45018 Ukiah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45018 Ukiah Street currently offering any rent specials?
45018 Ukiah Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45018 Ukiah Street pet-friendly?
No, 45018 Ukiah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mendocino.
Does 45018 Ukiah Street offer parking?
Yes, 45018 Ukiah Street does offer parking.
Does 45018 Ukiah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45018 Ukiah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45018 Ukiah Street have a pool?
No, 45018 Ukiah Street does not have a pool.
Does 45018 Ukiah Street have accessible units?
No, 45018 Ukiah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45018 Ukiah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45018 Ukiah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45018 Ukiah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45018 Ukiah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45018 Ukiah Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ukiah, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity