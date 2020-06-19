All apartments in Mendocino County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

625 RD N Kings

625 Road N · (310) 867-0474
Location

625 Road N, Mendocino County, CA 95470

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to the "Kings residences"! Conveniently located on one of the best blocks in West Hollywood. Just south of Melrose Ave's trendy nightlife, restaurants, and shopping including Alfreds, Joe & The Juice, Urth Caf, Cecconi's, Catch, and more! Kings offers two and three-bedroom apartments with a private terrace featuring modern kitchens with smart system appliances, Ring doorbell, a split system for heating and AC, spacious closets & personal storage unit, and in-home washer and dryer. Come take a look! Lease is $4400 with 1 month free for the first year only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 RD N Kings have any available units?
625 RD N Kings has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 625 RD N Kings currently offering any rent specials?
625 RD N Kings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 RD N Kings pet-friendly?
No, 625 RD N Kings is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mendocino County.
Does 625 RD N Kings offer parking?
No, 625 RD N Kings does not offer parking.
Does 625 RD N Kings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 RD N Kings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 RD N Kings have a pool?
No, 625 RD N Kings does not have a pool.
Does 625 RD N Kings have accessible units?
No, 625 RD N Kings does not have accessible units.
Does 625 RD N Kings have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 RD N Kings does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 RD N Kings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 RD N Kings has units with air conditioning.
