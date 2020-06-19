625 RD N Kings

Amenities
Welcome to the "Kings residences"! Conveniently located on one of the best blocks in West Hollywood. Just south of Melrose Ave's trendy nightlife, restaurants, and shopping including Alfreds, Joe & The Juice, Urth Caf, Cecconi's, Catch, and more! Kings offers two and three-bedroom apartments with a private terrace featuring modern kitchens with smart system appliances, Ring doorbell, a split system for heating and AC, spacious closets & personal storage unit, and in-home washer and dryer. Come take a look! Lease is $4400 with 1 month free for the first year only.