All apartments in Mendocino County
Find more places like 1660 Wildwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mendocino County, CA
/
1660 Wildwood Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1660 Wildwood Dr.

1660 Wildwood Road · (707) 468-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1660 Wildwood Road, Mendocino County, CA 95482

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1660 Wildwood Dr. · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
hot tub
Roomy & fully equipped 4+ bd. home in Deerwood Estates! - ***APPROVAL PENDING***
Please contact management office for additional information.

A rare opportunity to rent in the vaunted Deerwood Estates community! Settled against the eastern foothills of Ukiah, this very roomy 4+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers both comfort and convenience, all on a large lot in a beautiful natural setting. Separate living and family rooms, the former featuring lovely hardwood floors and a cozy brick hearth fireplace with a woodstove insert, the latter offering slider access onto a front facing deck. Nicely equipped kitchen dressed with Spanish tile flooring, custom cabinets, a full array of appliances, and a built-in island that doubles as a breakfast bar. A quartet of comfortable bedrooms, plus a bonus room currently set up as an office with a built-in hardwood desk, cabinets, and storage bench. Of course you'll want central heat and air conditioning to keep your new favorite place comfortable year 'round. Out back you'll find a sprawling yard with additional decking and a level patio, plus a cozy hot tub for those beautiful nights under the stars! Upscale neighborhood with a semi-rural feel, yet just minutes to downtown and Hwy 101.

Selzer Realty Property Management
425 S. Orchard Ave. #B
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 468-0411
www.selzerproperties.com
DRE# 00528452

(RLNE5873440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have any available units?
1660 Wildwood Dr. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have?
Some of 1660 Wildwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Wildwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Wildwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Wildwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Wildwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mendocino County.
Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1660 Wildwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Wildwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1660 Wildwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1660 Wildwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Wildwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Wildwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 Wildwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1660 Wildwood Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CANapa, CAPetaluma, CANovato, CAUkiah, CACloverdale, CA
Red Bluff, CAClearlake Riviera, CAHealdsburg, CARedding, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CA
Anderson, CASebastopol, CASt. Helena, CAWindsor, CALake California, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity