1660 Wildwood Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities hot tub

Roomy & fully equipped 4+ bd. home in Deerwood Estates! - ***APPROVAL PENDING***

Please contact management office for additional information.



A rare opportunity to rent in the vaunted Deerwood Estates community! Settled against the eastern foothills of Ukiah, this very roomy 4+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers both comfort and convenience, all on a large lot in a beautiful natural setting. Separate living and family rooms, the former featuring lovely hardwood floors and a cozy brick hearth fireplace with a woodstove insert, the latter offering slider access onto a front facing deck. Nicely equipped kitchen dressed with Spanish tile flooring, custom cabinets, a full array of appliances, and a built-in island that doubles as a breakfast bar. A quartet of comfortable bedrooms, plus a bonus room currently set up as an office with a built-in hardwood desk, cabinets, and storage bench. Of course you'll want central heat and air conditioning to keep your new favorite place comfortable year 'round. Out back you'll find a sprawling yard with additional decking and a level patio, plus a cozy hot tub for those beautiful nights under the stars! Upscale neighborhood with a semi-rural feel, yet just minutes to downtown and Hwy 101.



Selzer Realty Property Management

425 S. Orchard Ave. #B

Ukiah, CA 95482

(707) 468-0411

www.selzerproperties.com

DRE# 00528452



(RLNE5873440)